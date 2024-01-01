Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic headlights , Power Sunroof , Leather Seats and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Automatic headlights<br>Power Sunroof<br>Leather Seats<br>Navigation<br>Keyless Entry<br>Mazda radar cruise control<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Power Liftgate<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 41563

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,973KM
VIN JM3KFBDY2K0636836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41563
  • Mileage 93,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Seating

Leather Seats

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Bluetooth Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Mazda CX-5