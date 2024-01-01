$22,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,973KM
VIN JM3KFBDY2K0636836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41563
- Mileage 93,973 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic headlights , Power Sunroof , Leather Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-5 include:
Automatic headlights
Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Navigation
Keyless Entry
Mazda radar cruise control
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 41563
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Seating
Leather Seats
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Bluetooth Apple CarPlay
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
