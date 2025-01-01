Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 65335

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

119,825 KM

Details Description Features

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12905528

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,825KM
VIN JM1BPBLMXK1130279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 65335
  • Mileage 119,825 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 65335

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 33,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Fiat 500 X Trekking for sale in Bedford, NS
2021 Fiat 500 X Trekking 52,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Kia Seltos LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 34,000 KM $25,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Mazda MAZDA3