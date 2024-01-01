Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Automatic headlights , Leather Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include:<br> <br>Power Panoramic Moonroof<br>Automatic headlights<br>Leather Seats<br>Navigation<br>Bluetooth<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Power Front Seats<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 33634

96,653 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
C 300 w/ Moonroof, Leather, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
96,653KM
VIN 55SWF8EB1KU317984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33634
  • Mileage 96,653 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Automatic headlights , Leather Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include:

Power Panoramic Moonroof
Automatic headlights
Leather Seats
Navigation
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 33634

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

