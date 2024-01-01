$28,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 w/ Moonroof, Leather, Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,653KM
VIN 55SWF8EB1KU317984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33634
- Mileage 96,653 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Automatic headlights , Leather Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include:
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Automatic headlights
Leather Seats
Navigation
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33634
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Power Front Seats
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
