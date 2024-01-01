$32,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 w/ Sunroof, Nav, Leather
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 w/ Sunroof, Nav, Leather
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,964KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDC0G4KBXKV145029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37520
- Mileage 53,964 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:
Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Leather Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37520
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:
Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Leather Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37520
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
SD card slot
Auto Start/Stop
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Assist
One Touch Up/Down Power windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Toyota Sienna XSE Hybrid AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav 109,597 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam 110,819 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 22,500 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class