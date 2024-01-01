Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Leather Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37520

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

53,964 KM

Details Description Features

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Sunroof, Nav, Leather

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Sunroof, Nav, Leather

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,964KM
VIN WDC0G4KBXKV145029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37520
  • Mileage 53,964 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Leather Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37520

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Brake Assist

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
SD card slot
Auto Start/Stop
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Assist
One Touch Up/Down Power windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class