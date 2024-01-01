Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Kicks include:

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Intelligent Emergency Braking
7 Touchscreen

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35489

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,677KM
VIN 3N1CP5CUXKL494624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35489
  • Mileage 107,677 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Kicks include:

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Intelligent Emergency Braking
7" Touchscreen

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35489

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Traction Control System
Hill start assist

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Power Side Mirrors
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Intelligent Emergency Braking
7" Advanced Drive-Assist Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Nissan Kicks