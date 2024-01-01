$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,677KM
VIN 3N1CP5CUXKL494624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 35489
- Mileage 107,677 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay , Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Kicks include:
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Intelligent Emergency Braking
7" Touchscreen
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 35489
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Traction Control System
Hill start assist
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Comfort
A/C
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Power Side Mirrors
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Intelligent Emergency Braking
7" Advanced Drive-Assist Display
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks