$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Micra
SV w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Monitor, A/C
2019 Nissan Micra
SV w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Monitor, A/C
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,089KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL220159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33938
- Mileage 65,089 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Windows & Locks, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Micra include:
Power Windows & Locks
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
USB & Aux Ports
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33938
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Micra include:
Power Windows & Locks
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
USB & Aux Ports
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33938
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
power-adjustable side mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Dodge Charger GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C 55,750 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera 105,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C 89,500 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Nissan Micra