NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Windows & Locks, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Nissan Micra include:<br> <br>Power Windows & Locks<br>Air Conditioning<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>USB & Aux Ports<br>Rearview Camera<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Cruise Control<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 33938

2019 Nissan Micra

65,089 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra

SV w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Monitor, A/C

2019 Nissan Micra

SV w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Monitor, A/C

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,089KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL220159

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33938
  • Mileage 65,089 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
power-adjustable side mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Nissan Micra