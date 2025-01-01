$13,490+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra
S
2019 Nissan Micra
S
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,000KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP9KL219811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 75843
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Safety
Brake Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Nissan Micra