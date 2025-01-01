Menu
2019 Nissan Micra

87,000 KM

Details Features

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing
S

13122587

S

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
87,000KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP9KL219811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 75843
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Nissan Micra