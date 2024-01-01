$19,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,059KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0KC774825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33579
- Mileage 116,059 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, Bluetooth, 2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Rogue include:
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Bluetooth
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rearview Monitor
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33579
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
power driver seat with lumbar support
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$19,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Nissan Rogue