Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, Bluetooth, 2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Nissan Rogue include:<br> <br>Power Heated Door Mirrors<br>Bluetooth<br>2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Rearview Monitor<br>Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 33579

2019 Nissan Rogue

116,059 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11554650
  2. 11554650
  3. 11554650
  4. 11554650
  5. 11554650
  6. 11554650
  7. 11554650
  8. 11554650
  9. 11554650
  10. 11554650
  11. 11554650
  12. 11554650
  13. 11554650
  14. 11554650
  15. 11554650
  16. 11554650
  17. 11554650
  18. 11554650
  19. 11554650
  20. 11554650
  21. 11554650
  22. 11554650
  23. 11554650
  24. 11554650
  25. 11554650
  26. 11554650
  27. 11554650
  28. 11554650
  29. 11554650
  30. 11554650
  31. 11554650
  32. 11554650
  33. 11554650
  34. 11554650
  35. 11554650
  36. 11554650
  37. 11554650
  38. 11554650
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,059KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0KC774825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33579
  • Mileage 116,059 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, Bluetooth, 2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Rogue include:

Power Heated Door Mirrors
Bluetooth
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rearview Monitor
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 33579

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
power driver seat with lumbar support
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav 20,000 KM $38,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,000 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 34,354 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue