$32,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru ASCENT
PREMIER AWD
2019 Subaru ASCENT
PREMIER AWD
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,189KM
VIN 4S4WMARD4K3403857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32886
- Mileage 48,189 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Harman/Kardon Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Lane Keep Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Subaru Ascent include:
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Panoramic Moonroof
Lane Keep Assist
Heated Rear Seats
Push Button Start
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 32886
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Heated and cooled front seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Safety
Reverse Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
x-mode
Front View Camera
AUX/USB connectivity
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio
Memory Seat Adjustment
120v AC Plugs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Subaru ASCENT