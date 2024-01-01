Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Harman/Kardon Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Lane Keep Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru Ascent include:

Harman/Kardon Sound System
Panoramic Moonroof
Lane Keep Assist
Heated Rear Seats
Push Button Start
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 32886

2019 Subaru ASCENT

48,189 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru ASCENT

PREMIER AWD

2019 Subaru ASCENT

PREMIER AWD

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,189KM
VIN 4S4WMARD4K3403857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32886
  • Mileage 48,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Heated and cooled front seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Harman/Kardon Sound System

Safety

Reverse Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
x-mode
Front View Camera
AUX/USB connectivity
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio
Memory Seat Adjustment
120v AC Plugs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

