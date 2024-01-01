$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Subaru Legacy
2.5i w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
2019 Subaru Legacy
2.5i w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,234KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3BNDA69K3035416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34405
- Mileage 76,234 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddel Shifters, Heated front seats , 6.5 inch infotainment system and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Subaru Legacy include:
Paddel Shifters
Heated front seats
6.5 inch infotainment system
AM/FM MP3 Audio System
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Touchscreen Display
Rearview camera
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 34405
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddel Shifters, Heated front seats , 6.5 inch infotainment system and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Subaru Legacy include:
Paddel Shifters
Heated front seats
6.5 inch infotainment system
AM/FM MP3 Audio System
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Touchscreen Display
Rearview camera
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 34405
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
USB port
Touchscreen Display
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Paddel Shifters
6.5 inch Infotainment System
AM/FM MP3 Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Dodge Charger GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C 55,750 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera 105,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C 89,500 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Subaru Legacy