NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddel Shifters, Heated front seats , 6.5 inch infotainment system and more!

The top features for this 2019 Subaru Legacy include:

Paddel Shifters
Heated front seats
6.5 inch infotainment system
AM/FM MP3 Audio System
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Touchscreen Display
Rearview camera
Apple Carplay & Android Auto

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34405

2019 Subaru Legacy

76,234 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 4S3BNDA69K3035416

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34405
  • Mileage 76,234 KM

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Touchscreen Display
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Paddel Shifters
6.5 inch Infotainment System
AM/FM MP3 Audio System

