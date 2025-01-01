Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 77090

2019 Toyota Corolla

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

13152631

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE6KC178280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 77090
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

