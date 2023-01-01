Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

23,785 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415901
  • Stock #: 21371
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV5KW007374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21371
  • Mileage 23,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Side Mirrors
Radar Cruise Control
AUX Port
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Lane Departure Alert
60/40 Split Rear Seats
7" display screen
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

