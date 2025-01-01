$38,490+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Cam
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,175KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0KX193965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 78637
- Mileage 137,175 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Forward Collision Mitigation, Driver Attention Alert, Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Wireless Charging
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver Attention Alert
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
12V Outlet
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 78637
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Toyota Tacoma