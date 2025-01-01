Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Forward Collision Mitigation, Driver Attention Alert, Sunroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Wireless Charging<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Rear View Camera<br>Keyless Entry<br>12V Outlet<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 78637

2019 Toyota Tacoma

137,175 KM

Details Description Features

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13314641

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 13314641
  2. 13314641
  3. 13314641
  4. 13314641
  5. 13314641
  6. 13314641
  7. 13314641
  8. 13314641
  9. 13314641
  10. 13314641
  11. 13314641
  12. 13314641
  13. 13314641
  14. 13314641
  15. 13314641
  16. 13314641
  17. 13314641
  18. 13314641
  19. 13314641
  20. 13314641
  21. 13314641
  22. 13314641
  23. 13314641
  24. 13314641
  25. 13314641
  26. 13314641
  27. 13314641
  28. 13314641
  29. 13314641
  30. 13314641
  31. 13314641
  32. 13314641
  33. 13314641
  34. 13314641
  35. 13314641
  36. 13314641
  37. 13314641
  38. 13314641
  39. 13314641
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,175KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0KX193965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 78637
  • Mileage 137,175 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Forward Collision Mitigation, Driver Attention Alert, Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Wireless Charging
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver Attention Alert
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
12V Outlet
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 78637

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Volvo S60 B5 Ultimate Dark Theme w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Volvo S60 B5 Ultimate Dark Theme w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 27,547 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 50,336 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 118,575 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Toyota Tacoma