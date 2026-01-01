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2019 Toyota Tacoma

120,744 KM

Details Features

$38,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT DOUBLE CAB

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14414553

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT DOUBLE CAB

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,744KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN2KX196270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$38,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Toyota Tacoma