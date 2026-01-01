$38,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT DOUBLE CAB
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT DOUBLE CAB
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,744KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN2KX196270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 120,744 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$38,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Toyota Tacoma