1 OWNER / Leather Seats, Heated Front & Middle row Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas include:

Leather Seats
Heated Front & Middle row Seats
Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Backup Camera
Drive Mode Select
USB/AUX Connectivity
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33701

2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline AWD w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav
136,266 KM
$28,990 + tax & licensing

Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427

Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,266KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA6KC575937

Vehicle Details
• Exterior Colour White
• Interior Colour Black
• Transmission Automatic
• Engine 6-cylinder
• Stock # 33701
• Mileage 136,266 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
USB/AUX Connectivity
Heated Front & Middle row Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas