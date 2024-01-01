$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline AWD w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline AWD w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,266KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1V2MR2CA6KC575937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 33701
- Mileage 136,266 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Leather Seats, Heated Front & Middle row Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas include:
Leather Seats
Heated Front & Middle row Seats
Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Backup Camera
Drive Mode Select
USB/AUX Connectivity
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33701
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas include:
Leather Seats
Heated Front & Middle row Seats
Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Backup Camera
Drive Mode Select
USB/AUX Connectivity
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
USB/AUX Connectivity
Heated Front & Middle row Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen 60,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Nav, Tri Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats 106,482 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 67,500 KM $52,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Volkswagen Atlas