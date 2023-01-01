Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

55,529 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Comfortline W/ CarPlay, Camera, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848993
  • Stock #: 17929
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU3KM023800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17929
  • Mileage 55,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
6.5" touch screen display

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

