Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

74,588 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,588KM
Used
VIN 3VWC57BU2KM177010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26359
  • Mileage 74,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Eco Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

2019 Volkswagen Jetta