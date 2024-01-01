Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Keep Lane Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>Keep Lane Assist<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Keyless Access w/ Push Button start<br>8 Touch Screen Infotainment<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Dual Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 35794

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

74,880 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11785362
  2. 11785362
  3. 11785362
  4. 11785362
  5. 11785362
  6. 11785362
  7. 11785362
  8. 11785362
  9. 11785362
  10. 11785362
  11. 11785362
  12. 11785362
  13. 11785362
  14. 11785362
  15. 11785362
  16. 11785362
  17. 11785362
  18. 11785362
  19. 11785362
  20. 11785362
  21. 11785362
  22. 11785362
  23. 11785362
  24. 11785362
  25. 11785362
  26. 11785362
  27. 11785362
  28. 11785362
  29. 11785362
  30. 11785362
  31. 11785362
  32. 11785362
  33. 11785362
  34. 11785362
  35. 11785362
  36. 11785362
  37. 11785362
  38. 11785362
  39. 11785362
  40. 11785362
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,880KM
VIN 3VWE57BU1KM058146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35794
  • Mileage 74,880 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Keep Lane Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:

Keep Lane Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Access w/ Push Button start
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35794

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Leatherette seating surfaces
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Keep Lane Assist
Auto Start-Stop System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 51,341 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Backup Cam 74,880 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 101,300 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta