2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline w/ Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Backup Cam
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline w/ Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Backup Cam
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,880KM
VIN 3VWE57BU1KM058146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 35794
- Mileage 74,880 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Keep Lane Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta include:
Keep Lane Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Access w/ Push Button start
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 35794
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
USB port
Leatherette seating surfaces
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8" Touch Screen Infotainment
Keep Lane Assist
Auto Start-Stop System
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2019 Volkswagen Jetta