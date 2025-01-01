$29,490+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,500KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN7L1162678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 65831
- Mileage 109,500 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
2020 Chevrolet Colorado