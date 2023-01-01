Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

26,500 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT w/ XTR, A/c, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT w/ XTR, A/c, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076259
  • Stock #: 19208
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0LFB39966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19208
  • Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

4 wheel drive

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 18,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Komfort...
 100,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Larami...
 108,000 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory