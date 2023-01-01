2020 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 0 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9712468

9712468 Stock #: 17372

17372 VIN: 3FA6P0RU6LR181854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17372

Mileage 64,015 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated and cooled front seats Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical Hybrid Electric Motor Additional Features Led Headlights LED Fog Lights 10 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Engine Remote Start AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio Rear spoiler Ford Copilot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.