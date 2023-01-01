Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

64,015 KM

Details Description Features

$27,890

+ tax & licensing
$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

Hybrid Titanium w/ Hybrid drive train, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium w/ Hybrid drive train, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

64,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9712468
  • Stock #: 17372
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU6LR181854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17372
  • Mileage 64,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated and cooled front seats

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Mechanical

Hybrid Electric Motor

Additional Features

Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
10 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Engine Remote Start
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio
 Rear spoiler
Ford Copilot Assist

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

