Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

40,737 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Carplay&Android Auto, BT, Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Carplay&Android Auto, BT, Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10019103
  2. 10019103
  3. 10019103
  4. 10019103
  5. 10019103
  6. 10019103
  7. 10019103
  8. 10019103
  9. 10019103
  10. 10019103
  11. 10019103
  12. 10019103
  13. 10019103
  14. 10019103
  15. 10019103
  16. 10019103
  17. 10019103
  18. 10019103
  19. 10019103
  20. 10019103
  21. 10019103
  22. 10019103
  23. 10019103
  24. 10019103
  25. 10019103
  26. 10019103
  27. 10019103
  28. 10019103
  29. 10019103
  30. 10019103
  31. 10019103
  32. 10019103
  33. 10019103
  34. 10019103
  35. 10019103
  36. 10019103
  37. 10019103
  38. 10019103
  39. 10019103
  40. 10019103
  41. 10019103
  42. 10019103
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10019103
  • Stock #: 18932
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F78LH029183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18932
  • Mileage 40,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
ECON mode
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AUTO HIGH BEAM
7" Touchscreen Display
Honda Sensing Technologies
Heated power door mirrors
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 44,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX w...
 73,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 85,000 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory