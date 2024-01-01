Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof , Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and more!

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay
Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Push Button Start

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35315

2020 Honda Civic

13,457 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/Sunroof,Adaptive cruise, Apple carPlay

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/Sunroof,Adaptive cruise, Apple carPlay

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,457KM
VIN 2HGFC2F71LH009180

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35315
  • Mileage 13,457 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof , Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay
Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35315

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Additional Features

ECON mode
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Honda Civic