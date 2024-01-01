Menu
1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display and more!

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Lane keeping assist
Power Moonroof

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 37107

2020 Honda Civic

46,779 KM

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise

2020 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,779KM
VIN SHHFK7H4XLU301917

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37107
  • Mileage 46,779 KM

1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Lane keeping assist
Power Moonroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 37107

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

POWER MOONROOF

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

USB CONNECTIVITY
Collision Mitigation System
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Cruise, BT, Audio)
Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
AM/FM/MP3 Audio Sytem
Power Handbrake
Power Adjustable Driver Front Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Honda Civic