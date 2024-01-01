$25,590+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,779KM
VIN SHHFK7H4XLU301917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37107
- Mileage 46,779 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Lane keeping assist
Power Moonroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 37107
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
USB CONNECTIVITY
Collision Mitigation System
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Cruise, BT, Audio)
Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
AM/FM/MP3 Audio Sytem
Power Handbrake
Power Adjustable Driver Front Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Honda Civic