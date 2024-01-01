Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / USB port, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>USB port<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Door Locks<br>Apple car play & android auto<br>A/C<br>Rearview Camera<br>Electronic Handbrake<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 37358

2020 Honda Civic

31,252 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11830514
  2. 11830514
  3. 11830514
  4. 11830514
  5. 11830514
  6. 11830514
  7. 11830514
  8. 11830514
  9. 11830514
  10. 11830514
  11. 11830514
  12. 11830514
  13. 11830514
  14. 11830514
  15. 11830514
  16. 11830514
  17. 11830514
  18. 11830514
  19. 11830514
  20. 11830514
  21. 11830514
  22. 11830514
  23. 11830514
  24. 11830514
  25. 11830514
  26. 11830514
  27. 11830514
  28. 11830514
  29. 11830514
  30. 11830514
  31. 11830514
  32. 11830514
  33. 11830514
  34. 11830514
  35. 11830514
  36. 11830514
  37. 11830514
  38. 11830514
  39. 11830514
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,252KM
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH024896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37358
  • Mileage 31,252 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / USB port, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:

USB port
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Apple car play & android auto
A/C
Rearview Camera
Electronic Handbrake

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37358

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Remote Entry System w/ Electronic Trunk Release
ECON Mode Button and Eco Assist
Apple car play & android auto
7" TFT Centre Meter Display
Power/ Heated Side Mirrors
Electronic Handbrake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE w/ SYNC, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE w/ SYNC, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 16,200 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 137,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi SQ5 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, 360 Degree Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Audi SQ5 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, 360 Degree Cam 38,000 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic