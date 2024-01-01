$22,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Camera
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,252KM
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH024896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37358
- Mileage 31,252 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / USB port, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:
USB port
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Apple car play & android auto
A/C
Rearview Camera
Electronic Handbrake
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37358
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Remote Entry System w/ Electronic Trunk Release
ECON Mode Button and Eco Assist
Apple car play & android auto
7" TFT Centre Meter Display
Power/ Heated Side Mirrors
Electronic Handbrake
2020 Honda Civic