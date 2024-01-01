Menu
1 OWNER / 6-Speed Manual Transmission , Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

6-Speed Manual Transmission
Automatic Climate Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
USB Connectivity
Pre Collision Assist
Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Alert w/Sterring Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 38266

2020 Honda Civic

69,625 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

11910353

2020 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,625KM
VIN 2HGFC2E54LH015006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38266
  • Mileage 69,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Mechanical

6-Speed Manual Transmission

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

ECON mode
USB CONNECTIVITY
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert w/Sterring Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Honda Civic