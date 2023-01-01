Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

76,000 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

Essential W/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10019100
  • Stock #: 18928
  • VIN: KMHD74LF7LU933858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18928
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
5" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AUX/ USB Port

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

