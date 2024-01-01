$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/Sunroof, Backup cam, Heated Seats
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/Sunroof, Backup cam, Heated Seats
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,764KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF8LU104178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32077
- Mileage 92,764 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Drive Mode Select , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Heated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather Seats
USB/AUX Connectivity
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 32077
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Heated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather Seats
USB/AUX Connectivity
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 32077
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 SuperCab w/ SYNC, Cruise Control, A/C 84,911 KM $27,590 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 85,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 96,000 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Hyundai Elantra