1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Drive Mode Select , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Leather Seats<br>USB/AUX Connectivity<br>Android Auto<br>Push Button Start<br>Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 32077

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,764KM
VIN KMHD84LF8LU104178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32077
  • Mileage 92,764 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Drive Mode Select , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Heated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather Seats
USB/AUX Connectivity
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 32077

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai Elantra