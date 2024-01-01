Menu
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Drive Mode Select<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rearview Camera<br>Power Sunroof<br>Power Adjustable Mirrors<br>Driver Attention Warning<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 36168

2020 Hyundai Elantra

80,343 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Smart Trunk, Heated Front Seats

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Smart Trunk, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,343KM
VIN KMHD84LF5LU102615

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36168
  • Mileage 80,343 KM

Drive Mode Select, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Sunroof
Power Adjustable Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 36168

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist

A/C

Push Button Start

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Power Adjustable Mirrors
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Smart Trunk
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
5" Touch Screen

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Hyundai Elantra