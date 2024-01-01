$17,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Smart Trunk, Heated Front Seats
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Smart Trunk, Heated Front Seats
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,343KM
VIN KMHD84LF5LU102615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36168
- Mileage 80,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive Mode Select, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Sunroof
Power Adjustable Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36168
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Power Adjustable Mirrors
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Smart Trunk
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
5" Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2020 Hyundai Elantra