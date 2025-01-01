$20,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Luxury AWD w/ Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay
2020 Hyundai KONA
Luxury AWD w/ Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,827KM
VIN KM8K6CAA7LU432433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44320
- Mileage 69,827 KM
Vehicle Description
12v Outlet, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai KONA include:
12v Outlet
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44320
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Downhill brake control
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Hyundai KONA