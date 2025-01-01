Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 65803

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle
12920063

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD7LH146115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 65803
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 65803

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso 31,880 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Power Moonroof, Nav, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Power Moonroof, Nav, Heated Front Seats 66,000 KM $37,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam 121,677 KM $16,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe