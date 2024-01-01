Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth Connectivity<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>60/40 Folding Rear Seats<br>Front Fog Lights<br>Air Conditioning<br>USB/AUX Connectivity<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 41087

2020 Hyundai Tucson

57,436 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

12020503

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,436KM
VIN KM8J2CA48LU197560

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41087
  • Mileage 57,436 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Tucson include:

Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
60/40 Folding Rear Seats
Front Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
USB/AUX Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 41087

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 folding rear seats

Automatic Headlights
Front fog lights

BACKUP CAMERA

Bluetooth Connectivity

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB/AUX Connectivity
7" Colour Display

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Hyundai Tucson