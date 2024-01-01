Menu
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Kia Optima include:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Power Drivers Seat
LED Daytime Running Lights
Memory Drivers Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island

Stock # 38419

2020 Kia Optima

97,837 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Optima

EX

11907701

2020 Kia Optima

EX

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,837KM
VIN 5XXGU4L3XLG419377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38419
  • Mileage 97,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Kia Optima include:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Power Driver's Seat
LED Daytime Running Lights
Memory Driver's Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island

Stock # 38419

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windshield wiper de-icer
Power folding side mirrors

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill assist control

Additional Features

SMART KEY
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Ports
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Kia Optima