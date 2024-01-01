$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Optima
EX
2020 Kia Optima
EX
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,837KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XXGU4L3XLG419377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38419
- Mileage 97,837 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Kia Optima include:
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Power Driver's Seat
LED Daytime Running Lights
Memory Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 38419
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Kia Optima include:
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Power Driver's Seat
LED Daytime Running Lights
Memory Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 38419
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windshield wiper de-icer
Power folding side mirrors
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Hill assist control
Additional Features
SMART KEY
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Ports
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam 51,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 63,220 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 10,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Kia Optima