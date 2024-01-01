Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control , Backup Camera , Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Kia Sedona include:<br> <br>Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Backup Camera<br>Android Auto<br>Cruise control<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 36283

2020 Kia Sedona

92,437 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sedona

LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11801858
  2. 11801858
  3. 11801858
  4. 11801858
  5. 11801858
  6. 11801858
  7. 11801858
  8. 11801858
  9. 11801858
  10. 11801858
  11. 11801858
  12. 11801858
  13. 11801858
  14. 11801858
  15. 11801858
  16. 11801858
  17. 11801858
  18. 11801858
  19. 11801858
  20. 11801858
  21. 11801858
  22. 11801858
  23. 11801858
  24. 11801858
  25. 11801858
  26. 11801858
  27. 11801858
  28. 11801858
  29. 11801858
  30. 11801858
  31. 11801858
  32. 11801858
  33. 11801858
  34. 11801858
  35. 11801858
  36. 11801858
  37. 11801858
  38. 11801858
  39. 11801858
  40. 11801858
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,437KM
VIN KNDMB5C18L6573971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36283
  • Mileage 92,437 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control , Backup Camera , Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Kia Sedona include:

Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Backup Camera
Android Auto
Cruise control
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 36283

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Sliding Rear Doors

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
USB/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C 119,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,650 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 137,728 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona