$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Soul
EX
2020 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,156KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU0L7091622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40550
- Mileage 123,156 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Steering Wheel , Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Kia Soul include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front Seats
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
USB Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 40550
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Kia Soul include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front Seats
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
USB Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 40550
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Wireless Phone Charger
Drive Mode Select Blind
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Kia Soul EX 123,156 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend w/ Urban Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 47,700 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 50,090 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Kia Soul