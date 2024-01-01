Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Steering Wheel , Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Kia Soul include:<br> <br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Backup Camera<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>USB Connectivity<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Prince Edward Island<br> <br>Stock # 40550

2020 Kia Soul

123,156 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12027481

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,156KM
VIN KNDJ33AU0L7091622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40550
  • Mileage 123,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Wireless Phone Charger
Drive Mode Select Blind

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Kia Soul