2020 Kia Sportage

85,387 KM

$29,650

+ tax & licensing
$29,650

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD W/ CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD W/ CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,650

+ taxes & licensing

85,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340933
  • Stock #: 13053
  • VIN: KNDPNCACXL7711551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 13053
  • Mileage 85,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Power Drivers Seat
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Parking Sensors
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Lane Keep Assist System
Drive Mode Select
8" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Detection Warning
Smart Key & Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

