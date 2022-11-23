2020 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,650 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 3 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9340933

9340933 Stock #: 13053

13053 VIN: KNDPNCACXL7711551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 13053

Mileage 85,387 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Power Options Power Drivers Seat Power Liftgate Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Rear cross traffic alert Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Additional Features Parking Sensors USB port Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Lane Keep Assist System Drive Mode Select 8" Display Audio Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Detection Warning Smart Key & Push Button Start Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter

