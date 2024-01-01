Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Mazda CX-30

57,766 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C

2020 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

57,766KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMACL4LM102581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26980
  • Mileage 57,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

USB port
Automatic dual zone climate control
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Lane Keep Assist System
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go Function
8.8" Wide Colour Display
Mazda Harmonics Acoustics Sound System
Automatic Headlight On/Off
Pedestrian Detection Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Mazda CX-30