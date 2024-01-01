Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Attention Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Navigation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 include:<br> <br>Attention Assist<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Navigation<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual Panel Sunroof<br>Memory Front Seats<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 39916

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

83,067 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC w/ Moonroof, Nav, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
11963979

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC w/ Moonroof, Nav, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11963979
  2. 11963979
  3. 11963979
  4. 11963979
  5. 11963979
  6. 11963979
  7. 11963979
  8. 11963979
  9. 11963979
  10. 11963979
  11. 11963979
  12. 11963979
  13. 11963979
  14. 11963979
  15. 11963979
  16. 11963979
  17. 11963979
  18. 11963979
  19. 11963979
  20. 11963979
  21. 11963979
  22. 11963979
  23. 11963979
  24. 11963979
  25. 11963979
  26. 11963979
  27. 11963979
  28. 11963979
  29. 11963979
  30. 11963979
  31. 11963979
  32. 11963979
  33. 11963979
  34. 11963979
  35. 11963979
  36. 11963979
  37. 11963979
  38. 11963979
  39. 11963979
  40. 11963979
  41. 11963979
  42. 11963979
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,067KM
VIN WDC0G8EB1LV207051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39916
  • Mileage 83,067 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Attention Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 include:

Attention Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Memory Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 39916

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Traffic Sign Assist
Traffic Light View
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C 135,546 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 81,000 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 51,890 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300