$31,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC w/ Moonroof, Nav, Apple CarPlay
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC w/ Moonroof, Nav, Apple CarPlay
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,067KM
VIN WDC0G8EB1LV207051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39916
- Mileage 83,067 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Attention Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 include:
Attention Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Memory Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 39916
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Traffic Sign Assist
Traffic Light View
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300