NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Ambient Lighting<br>GPS Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Premium Sound System<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 75608

2020 Nissan Rogue

60,120 KM

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

S

13118375

2020 Nissan Rogue

S

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,120KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC700945

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 75608
  • Mileage 60,120 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

