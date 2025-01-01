$22,490+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,120KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC700945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 75608
- Mileage 60,120 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 75608
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$22,490
2020 Nissan Rogue