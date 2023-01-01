Menu
2020 Nissan Sentra

72,500 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV W/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Cam, Remote Start

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV W/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Cam, Remote Start

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10415931
  Stock #: 21544
  VIN: 3N1AB8CV3LY220363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21544
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Heated Side Mirrors
Blind spot warning
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

