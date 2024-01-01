$31,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Backup Cam
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,701KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4LF734474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,701 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Glass Roof, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Tesla Model 3 include:
Navigation
Glass Roof
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Wireless Charger
Sentry Mode
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36052
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
GLASS ROOF
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2020 Tesla Model 3