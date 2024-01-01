Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Glass Roof, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Tesla Model 3 include:<br> <br>Navigation<br>Glass Roof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>Wireless Charger<br>Sentry Mode<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36052

2020 Tesla Model 3

46,701 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11747286
  2. 11747286
  3. 11747286
  4. 11747286
  5. 11747286
  6. 11747286
  7. 11747286
  8. 11747286
  9. 11747286
  10. 11747286
  11. 11747286
  12. 11747286
  13. 11747286
  14. 11747286
  15. 11747286
  16. 11747286
  17. 11747286
  18. 11747286
  19. 11747286
  20. 11747286
  21. 11747286
  22. 11747286
  23. 11747286
  24. 11747286
  25. 11747286
  26. 11747286
  27. 11747286
  28. 11747286
  29. 11747286
  30. 11747286
  31. 11747286
  32. 11747286
  33. 11747286
  34. 11747286
  35. 11747286
  36. 11747286
  37. 11747286
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,701KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4LF734474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,701 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Glass Roof, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Tesla Model 3 include:

Navigation
Glass Roof
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Wireless Charger
Sentry Mode

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36052

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C 99,500 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 33,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 34,000 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3