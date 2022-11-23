Menu
2020 Toyota 86

13,436 KM

Details

$33,236

+ tax & licensing
$33,236

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Toyota 86

2020 Toyota 86

GT w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera

2020 Toyota 86

GT w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,236

+ taxes & licensing

13,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340249
  • Stock #: 10366
  • VIN: JF1ZNAE11L8751779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10366
  • Mileage 13,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sport steering wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear Spoiler
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Star Safety System
LED Fog Lamps
Hill-start assist control
7" DISPLAY
All New Brakes (Pads & Rotors)
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
USB & AUX Port
Alcantara Suede Inserts w/ Leather Side Bolstering Seat Surfaces
Torsen Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

