$31,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Camry
Hybrid SE w/ Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Radar Cruise Control
2020 Toyota Camry
Hybrid SE w/ Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Radar Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,779KM
VIN 4T1B21HK9LU523184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 35715
- Mileage 77,779 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Android Auto, Keyless Entry, Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Camry include:
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Power Drivers Seat
Backup Camera
Automatic Headlight's
Heated Front Sport Seats
12V Power Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 35715
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
12v power outlet
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
USB port
Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Power Windows & Door Locks
Wireless Phone Charger
8" Touchscreen
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Automatic Headlight's
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$31,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Toyota Camry