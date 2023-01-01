Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

26,536 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, A/C

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,536KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358631
  • Stock #: 21123
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP115523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21123
  • Mileage 26,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
8" Touch Screen
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Toyota Safety Sense
AUX/ USB Port

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

