NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense2.0 , Auxiliary Input Jack, Navigation and more!

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:

Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Auxiliary Input Jack
Navigation
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor
ECO Indicator
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Push Button Start

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34371

2020 Toyota Corolla

73,976 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,976KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE4LP017453

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34371
  • Mileage 73,976 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense2.0 , Auxiliary Input Jack, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:

Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Auxiliary Input Jack
Navigation
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor
ECO Indicator
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 34371

Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack

Navigation
Eco indicator
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Push Button Start

Power 8-Way Driver Seat

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Qi Wireless Charging
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
USB Input Port
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
7” TFT Multi-Information Display with Digital Speedometer

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Toyota Corolla