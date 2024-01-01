$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
XSE
2020 Toyota Corolla
XSE
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,976KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFB4RBE4LP017453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34371
- Mileage 73,976 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense2.0 , Auxiliary Input Jack, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Auxiliary Input Jack
Navigation
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor
ECO Indicator
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 34371
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Auxiliary Input Jack
Navigation
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor
ECO Indicator
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 34371
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack
Interior
Navigation
Eco indicator
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
Power 8-Way Driver Seat
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Qi Wireless Charging
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
USB Input Port
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
7” TFT Multi-Information Display with Digital Speedometer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav 61,820 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera 135,696 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte5 SX w/ Luxury Pkg. w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 90,074 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Toyota Corolla