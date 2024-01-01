$23,590+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,938KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP050031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 35258
- Mileage 50,938 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB Player , Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Bluetooth
AM/FM/USB Player
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Heated front seats
Automatic High Beams
Blind Spot Monitor
Heights Adjust Driver Seat
Auto Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 35258
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
USB Input Port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
8” Touch Screen
Touch Display
AM/FM/USB Player
Heights Adjust Driver Seat
Power Handbrake
2020 Toyota Corolla