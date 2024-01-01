Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB Player , Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>AM/FM/USB Player<br>Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release<br>Heated front seats<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Heights Adjust Driver Seat<br>Auto Headlights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 35258

2020 Toyota Corolla

50,938 KM

Details Description Features

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11684719
  2. 11684719
  3. 11684719
  4. 11684719
  5. 11684719
  6. 11684719
  7. 11684719
  8. 11684719
  9. 11684719
  10. 11684719
  11. 11684719
  12. 11684719
  13. 11684719
  14. 11684719
  15. 11684719
  16. 11684719
  17. 11684719
  18. 11684719
  19. 11684719
  20. 11684719
  21. 11684719
  22. 11684719
  23. 11684719
  24. 11684719
  25. 11684719
  26. 11684719
  27. 11684719
  28. 11684719
  29. 11684719
  30. 11684719
  31. 11684719
  32. 11684719
  33. 11684719
  34. 11684719
  35. 11684719
  36. 11684719
  37. 11684719
  38. 11684719
  39. 11684719
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,938KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP050031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35258
  • Mileage 50,938 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB Player , Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:

Bluetooth
AM/FM/USB Player
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Heated front seats
Automatic High Beams
Blind Spot Monitor
Heights Adjust Driver Seat
Auto Headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 35258

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
USB Input Port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
8” Touch Screen
Touch Display
AM/FM/USB Player
Heights Adjust Driver Seat
Power Handbrake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 21,000 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 67,004 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 90,364 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla