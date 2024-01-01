$21,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,139KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP032483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38068
- Mileage 63,139 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Power Sunroof
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor
USB port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 38068
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Lane Departure Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Power-Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows
Power Handbrake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Toyota Corolla