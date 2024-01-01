Menu
1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release<br>Power Sunroof<br>Apple Carplay & Android Auto<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>USB port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 38068

2020 Toyota Corolla

63,139 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,139KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP032483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38068
  • Mileage 63,139 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel , Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Power Sunroof
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor
USB port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 38068

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Departure Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Power-Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows
Power Handbrake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Toyota Corolla