2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Hybrid
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Hybrid
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,554KM
VIN JTDKARFP6L3147229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44749
- Mileage 87,554 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid Vehicle , Backup Camera , Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Prius Prime include:
Hybrid Vehicle
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
EV Mode
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44749
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Mechanical
Push Button Start
EV mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Hybrid Vehicle
Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
