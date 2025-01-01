Menu
Account
Sign In
Hybrid Vehicle , Backup Camera , Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota Prius Prime include:<br> <br>Hybrid Vehicle<br>Backup Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Keyless Entry<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>EV Mode<br>Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo<br>Drive Mode Select<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 44749

2020 Toyota Prius

87,554 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12177991

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Hybrid

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,554KM
VIN JTDKARFP6L3147229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44749
  • Mileage 87,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid Vehicle , Backup Camera , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Prius Prime include:

Hybrid Vehicle
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
EV Mode
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 44749

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start
EV mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Hybrid Vehicle
Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 14,000 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 44,634 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 75,494 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Prius