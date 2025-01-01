Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

93,000 KM

Details Features

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

12835297

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LW106465

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 62941
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Toyota RAV4