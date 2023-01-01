Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Volkswagen Golf

21,466 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Pano Roof, Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Pano Roof, Navi

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,466KM
Used
VIN 3VWG57AU9LM012253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23965
  • Mileage 21,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 95,644 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Bluetooth, Nav, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Bluetooth, Nav, A/C 86,093 KM $34,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 41,200 KM $29,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Golf